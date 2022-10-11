Peloton bikes are finally on sale with Amazon Prime's Early Access event

Peloton's stationary bikes rose to fame during the lockdown a couple of years back, but enthusiasts are still singing its praises thanks to the "game-changing cardio" machine that motivates and encourages you to stick with the program by making it fun.
Right now, you can buy one for your own home at a discount of $220 thanks to Amazon Prime's Early Access sale, aka the second Prime Day of 2022. Whether it's for you or a loved one, the Peloton is a fantastic gift to bring home this holiday season, and really, what better way to stave off the winter doldrums than with a little sweaty kick in the behind like this? Check out some of its finer specs below.
Make sure to check out our other Early Access coverage, too, such as:
–the best beauty deals to grab right now
–the cheapest TVs you can get today
–tech deals you won't want to miss
Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22" HD Touchscreen
Peloton
Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22" HD Touchscreen
Some of the benefits to look forward to when you buy a Peloton bike:
–you'll sing, dance, and climb the Leaderboard with other Peloton members
–it has a compact 4-foot x 2-foot footprint with an adjustable seat, great for smaller spaces
–two-channel rear-facing stereo speaker system
–step-by-step instructions make assembly a breeze
–thousands of classes across more than 10 disciplines that go beyond cycling to include strength, yoga, meditation, and more to complement your cardio routine