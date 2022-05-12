Adele may be one of the world's top singers but that doesn't mean she doesn't love a casual date like the rest of us. That was proven after she posted a photo of herself with boyfriend Rich Paul hanging out in McDonald's together on Valentine's Day.

The 34-year-old can be seen standing behind the restaurant counter holding onto her baseball cap while having a good ol' laugh with Paul who is also smiling as he watches on while starstruck McDonald's workers look on.

A "Happy Valentines Day!" sign can be seen in the background of the shot, so it seems they fancied a Big Mac or Happy Meal to celebrate the most romantic day on the calendar.

In a series of photos shared with her 49.9m followers, Adele treated fans to some sweet snaps of her sports agent beau she has been dating since early 2021.

The photos include one of the Easy On Me singer posing with Paul who is holding up a pair of keys on a large lawn in front of a mansion which has sparked suggestions that the couple may have purchased a house or now live together.

Another photo shows Paul and Adele wearing matching t-shirts and caps and enjoying each other's company at a baseball game, while the fourth photo is taken backstage at Adele’s One Night Only concert filmed at Griffith Observatory and aired in the US last October.

The two are more glammed up, with Adele sitting in her chair sporting her glamorous black gown as Paul leans down to give her a kiss.

The final image shows Adele holding what appears to be a message from a fortune cookie which reads: "You have found good company."

To accompany the picture, Adele wrote: "Time flies," as the caption, in a rare tribute as the two tend to keep their relationship private.

Though the Hello singer did have complimentary words for her boyfriend and their relationship when she spoke to Oprah last year.

"He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does," she said.

"And just the easiness of it. It’s just been very smooth."

Earlier this year, Adele responded to engagement rumours on The Graham Norton Show after she was spotted wearing a large diamond on her left hand.

"If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?" she told Norton when he asked about the ring.

Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki for four years but the pair divorced in 2021 and they share custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo.

