Kourtney Kardashian keeps vials of blood to gift to husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she keeps vials of her blood as a gift to her husband, Travis Baker.
In a new episode of The Kardashians, the reality star is putting together a scrapbook before the birth of their first baby, when her sister, Khloe, notices the pots.
At their joint bachelor party, Travis gave his blood to Kourtney, and now the mum-of-four is giving something back.
"It's just to like have each others", she insists.
Khloe jokes: "It's very Billy Bob Thornton of them."
