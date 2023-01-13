The Golden Globes was not the first time Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield flirted

Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield had a flirty exchange at the Golden Globes - and the internet is rooting for them to be a couple.

Garfield, who was nominated for Best Actor for Under The Banner of Heaven, was interviewed by the Chicken Shop Date host on the red carpet and the two Brits had an entertaining back-and-forth.

The two were laughing from the beginning as Garfield described Dimoldenberg as a "capybara in the wild."

“We must stop meeting like this,” Dimoldenberg told Garfield cheekily.

“I only ever want to see you...,” Garfield said to the journalist.

“What?” Dimoldenberg, taken aback by the actor's confession.

“That’s not the end of the sentence!” Garfield attempted to backtrack as he placed his hands over Dimoldenberg’s on her mic.

“I only ever want to see you in these kinds of situations,” Garfield clarified.

“What about other kinds of situations?” Dimoldenberg questioned, before inviting him to her birthday party on 30th January.

This caused the topic to shift to their astrological charts (and how complementary they are), as Dimoldenberg revealed she's an Aquarius who noted that Garfield he's an Aquarius moon.

To which Garfield said he was “scared” of exploring this with Dimoldenberg.

"I’m scared of what it could turn into,” he said. “I’m not ready.”

Near the end of their chat, Dimoldenberg asked Garfield for an autograph, and he ended up signing a best friend certificate with her to solidify their friendship.

It isn't the first time people have spoken about Dimoldenberg and Garfield's chemistry as the pair met at GQ’s Men Of The Year awards in November last year.

"I think you’re great," Garfield told a shocked Dimoldenberg who if he knew who she was, as the actor revealed he has seen all of the Chicken Shop Date videos.

Dimoldenberg then informed Garfield how she's been trying to get a date with him "for a while."

“I’m asking you out right now,” the journalist announced.

"You do date a lot of people," The Amazing Spider-Man actor pointed out.

“Yeah, and?” Dimoldenberg retorted.

“Oh no, it’s wonderful,” Garfield said. “It’s just like, I don’t know. I just feel less special, I guess.”

“No way, you are the most special,” Dimoldenberg said.

“Right,” Garfield with a nervous giggle. “You say that to every single person.”

“No, I don’t. You’re the first person I’ve called special tonight — especially your armpits,” Dimoldenberg said, referring to the actor's being GQ's November cover story of Garfield.

The issue includes snaps of Garfield shirtless, with his arms raised, and it looked like he was sniffing his armpits.

Although Garfield admitted he almost tried to get the magazine to "kill" the image because of this reason Dimoldenberg told him that it was her "favourite image" from the issue.

“It’s the background on my phone,” she added, noting how he looked "hot."

This caused Garfield to ask her if she had a thing for armpits, Dimoldenberg denied this and said: “Look, I’m giving you a compliment, you look really good, just take the compliment.”

“You look lovely as well. You look very beautiful,” Garfield said and then leaned back to the side to check her out.

Later on, the pair made a tiny toast with tiny glasses as Dimoldenberg said: "To us and our future date."

The chat ended with Garfield praising Dimoldenberg's work to which she told the actor: "I appreciate you."

Now, the internet has unanimously agreed that sparks flew between Dimoldenberg and Garfield in those two interactions.

It's clear many would love for Garfield to appear on Chicken Shop Date for the flirty banter to continue.



