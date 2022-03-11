Video

'I like him a lot': Amelia Dimoldenberg gives fans update on 'relationship' with Aitch

Chicken Shop Date host, Amelia Dimoldenberg, has finally given fans a long-awaited update on her 'relationship' with rapper, Aitch.


During a radio interview on Kiss FM, hosts asked the presenter: "Can you tell us what's going on with Aitch?", to which she responded, "We're hanging out...like him, a lot."


"It's nice when somebody pays attention and is interested in you and stuff, right?" she added.


Fans have previously speculated that the pair growing close could be a PR move to promote his new single, 'Baby', in which Amelia appears in the video.

