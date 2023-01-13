Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg have been awkwardly flirting - again

Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield are going viral for their sizzling chemistry at this year's Golden Globes.

“We must stop meeting like this,” Dimoldenberg flirts, just months after they saw each other under similar circumstances at the GQ Awards.

“I only ever want to see you,” Garfield replies, before quickly correcting himself to make it clear he only wants to see her "in these kind os situations".

Fans are rooting for the interaction to be the start of something.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters