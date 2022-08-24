Andrew Tate has spoken after being banned from a number of social media channels – and, shockingly, he doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

The controversial influencer who became known for his provocative comments about women and masculinity has been kicked off Instagram and TikTok over recent days.

A spokesperson for Tate said about the ban [via Yahoo News]: "There is a running contradiction in today’s society where men are encouraged to speak and be open/honest with how they feel but are generally met with a negative response to their truth.”

"Banning Andrew Tate from these platforms might seem the answer, but it isn’t that simple."

They added: "Removing Tate’s voice doesn’t allow for a kinder hate-free society."

The controversial figure has been banned from Andrew Tate/Twitter

It comes after former kickboxer Tate was banned from TikTok after being accused of toxic masculinity and misogyny.

In a statement given to the Washington Post, a spokesperson for the video-sharing app said that Tate has been removed for violating the company's policies that bars "content that attacks, threatens, incites violence against, or otherwise dehumanizes an individual or a group"

In response to the bans, Tate said that he had been playing a "comedic character" and that his comments had been taken out of context. He also added that "he dedicated over 1 million dollars to charities supporting women”.

It’s not just social media bans which Tate has been hit with, either.

Tate shut down his affiliate marketing program at Hustler's University due to his recentFacebook and Instagram bans last week.

In the program, the "students" could earn a commission for each new member that signed up using their links.