Ariana Grande fans spot subtle dig at Carrie Underwood's inauguration performance

Eagle-eyed fans of Ariana Grande spotted the pop star liked an Instagram post that mocked Carrie Underwood's performance at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The country singer - who received backlash when it was announced she would be performing at the event - was forced to perform acapella after the backing track for 'America The Beautiful' stopped working.

When the audio cut out, initially there were a few awkward moments of silence, but that's when Underwood decided to sing acapella instead as she prompted the audience: "If you know the words, help me out here".

She then sang the song along with the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club - and the crowd also joined in, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, and 46th President Joe Biden.

Now amidst all the online reactions to Underwood's performance, it seems Grande wasn't impressed as the Wickedstar liked a post shared by internet star Evan Ross Katz.

The post included a photo of Underwood singing during her acapella performance, with Harris standing behind her.

"Kamala Harris evoking Coco Montrese ('Girl find the note') watching Carrie Underwood at today's chilling Inauguration," Katz wrote as the post caption, referencing a quote from RuPaul's Drag Race.

This post interaction has sparked a lot of reaction as people have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts.

Some people sided with Grande for liking the post.

One person said: "Do you know how bad you have to be for the greatest vocalist of our generation shading your performance I'm crying so bad".

"Imagine Ariana basically agreeing that 'you can't sing'," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Ariana Grande could win American Idol but Carrie Underwood couldn't play Glinda in the movie musical adaptation of Wicked".

However, others defended Underwood and felt she gave a good performance despite the technical difficulties.

"I thought she did a good job, though. There was no music and she didn’t know what was going on. I could have never sung like that!" one person wrote.

Another person said: "Carrie did an amazing job under the circumstances."

"What about her performance was even bad," a third person added.

Before her performance, Underwood told The Independent in a statement: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

