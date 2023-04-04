RuPaul's Drag Race star joins Doctor Who in surprise 'major role'

Doctor Who has announced that RuPaul's Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon (real name Jerick Hoffer) will be joining the line-up for the next series in a 'major role'.

The two-time winner will join new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, and his sidekick, Millie Gibson, as a character who still remains a mystery.

"I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage,” the 35-year-old joked of the news, saying she was excited to work with 'visionary' Russell T Davies.

Doctor Who will return to the BBC in November 2023.



