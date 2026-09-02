Ariana Grande tweaks ‘thank u, next’ lyrics at final Eternal Sunshine tour show

Ariana Grande took to the stage for her last show on her Eternal Sunshine tour and once again tweaked the lyrics to one of her most popular songs.

The 33-year-old singer performed her final show of her 10-night residency at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday night (September 1) where she made the cheeky lyric change to her hit song 'thank u next.'

In the song, the lyrics go, "Wrote some songs about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh," and Grande tweaked it to sing "Wrote some songs about Ricky/I’m tryna make him my last,” in reference to former boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.

Grande has not confirmed she's back together with Alvarez (the two first dated from 2015 to July 2016), but she did post a photo of them together on Instagram last month.

It's not the first time the 'Petal' singer has changed these particular lyrics as she hinted at their reunion during her July 13 show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center where she sang “Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back.”

"Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he’s still got my back," Grande sang during her June 26 show at Austin’s Moody Center.

Meanwhile, Grande appeared emotional on the final night of her Eternal Sunshine tour where she described it “one of the most beautiful, extraordinary experiences of my life”.

"I just want to express my gratitude without sobbing completely,” she told the crowd, as perVariety.

“But really, thank you from the bottom of my heart, it’s been so special and I’ll cherish this experience always. I have the best fans in the entire world and I always have.”

She continued, “And I love your outfits, I love your faces, I love seeing you, I love connecting with you in this way. Thank you for all of your effort for making this so special,” she added. “All your messages and your costumes and your wardrobe and makeup is just so beautiful. I have loved every minute of this with you all and I just want to make sure I express how grateful I am. Thank you, and I love you so much."

The 'Break Free' singer sported flat above-the-knee boots for a second night after sharing this footwear was required after she suffered a “deep cut” to her foot.

This last show marks the end of the Eternal Sunshine tour in which Grande performed 41 shows in total in the US and ended with a final 10 shows in London.

Last month, Grande announced she will be "taking a step back from visibility” after she finishes her tour.

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