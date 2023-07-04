Arnold Schwarzenegger believes he had a part in the rise of AI

Arnold Schwarzenegger has said that he believes The Terminator had a role in AI development.

Speaking in Los Angeles at ‘An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger’, the 75-year-old discussed the state of AI in 2023. Schwarzenegger said “today, everyone is frightened of it, of where this is gonna go.” He then goes on to say, “and in this movie, in ‘Terminator,’ we talk about the machines becoming self-aware and they take over.”

Because of this he took a moment to commend the “brilliance” of James Cameron, the writer and director of the 1984 movie, because at that time they had only “scratched the surface of AI.”

And it seems that the former governor of California attributes this development to The Terminator and James Cameron saying: “Now over the course of decades, it has become a reality. So it’s not any more fantasy or kind of futuristic. It is here today. And so this is the extraordinary writing of James Cameron.”

“I wish I could take credit for this movie,” Schwarzenegger added, continuing to praise Cameron, “he’s just such an extraordinary writer and he’s such an unbelievable director.”

“I can only take credit of the character that i played and the way I played it,” he added. “But I mean, he has created this character.”

Back in May a Twitter user at the Dell Tech World conference shared that Cameron had begun writing a new Terminator movie but “wants to see how #AI shakes out before he goes any further.”

At the Los Angeles event, Schwarzenegger said that whilst The Terminator franchise will continue, it will do so without him. “The franchise is not done. I’m done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator.”

He added that he looks at the franchise “very fondly,” attributing it to much of his success.

