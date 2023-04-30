'Disrespectful perverts' called out for 'zooming in' on Kendall Jenner's transparent dress

Kendall Jenner wowed the internet again with another stunning outfit but the comments on the picture have angered some.

The 27-year-old supermodel and reality tv star wore the sheer royal blue dress complete with feathers for a retrospective for the late great Karl Lagerfeld at the What Goes Around Comes Around vintage store in New York City on a rainy Friday night.

Jenner shared three snaps of the outfit to her 286 million Instagram followers and the comments soon started flooding in with many pointing out the obvious about the transparent dress which exposed Jenners chest.

One person asked: "Does she know it’s see through?"

Another wrote: "These dresses are really getting out of hand."

A third person asked: "How many people zoomed?"

This one particular comment prompted a strong reaction from one person who clapped back: "Only the perverted disrespectful people like you did."

Some defended the star, noting that Jenner has adopted see-through dresses as part of a trend at the moment.

One person, in particular, wrote: "She looked in quite a few mirrors before leaving. Honestly, it looks great see-through in my opinion ... she can definitely pull that off."

Thankfully some did find the funny side of the outfit, quipping: "that dress looks like big bird dyed blue."

This is hardly the first time that Jenner's revealing choice of outfit has caused a commotion on Instagram. Earlier this year a tight white top raised eyebrows while a bikini also stirred debate but more for a photoshop fail.

It comes as the first trailer for the new season of The Kardashian's debuted online which gave a sneak peek into a fresh feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

