Veteran comedy writer and performer Barry Cryer has died aged 86.
Cryer’s family said the star “died peacefully, in good spirits and with his family around him” on Tuesday afternoon at Northwick Park Hospital, in Harrow.
During his seven-decade career, Cryer appeared on stage, screen and radio and penned jokes for countless household names, including Ronnie Barker, Ronnie Corbett, Sir Billy Connelly and Tommy Cooper.
He had a long-running partnership with Sir David Frost, with their collaborations including The Frost Report on the BBC.
The Leeds-born performer was also a panellist on BBC Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue for more than four decades.
In 2018, he was handed a lifetime achievement award for his comedy career by the British Music Hall Society.
Those to share tributes on social media included writer Neil Gaiman and writer and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth.
I'm so so so sorry to hear this. I only worked with Barry Cryer once, on the @BBCRadio4 Anansi Boys - and he wasn't in the broadcast version, as he was unwell. But being in the room and watching him act and tell jokes was an utter joy. #RIPBarryhttps://twitter.com/jonholmes1/status/1486638603933528067\u00a0\u2026— Neil Gaiman (@Neil Gaiman) 1643277377
RIP #BarryCryer. I took this happy picture in the churchyard of St Paul\u2019s, Covent Garden. Wherever Barry went he brought laughter with him - even to memorial services. And he went to lots because he\u2019d worked with everyone! He was generous about everyone: a great mentor & friend.pic.twitter.com/WVKIBrs5Ol— Gyles Brandreth (@Gyles Brandreth) 1643277299
RIP #BarryCryer. Here we are only a few weeks ago. Baz was just the loveliest guy: funny & generous. He\u2019d worked with everybody & everybody he worked with liked him. I shall miss his happy company so much - & his regular phone calls: he gave you a gem of a joke with each one.pic.twitter.com/O8AgZyMYYt— Gyles Brandreth (@Gyles Brandreth) 1643276886
Such sad news, one of the absolute greats of British comedy, Barry Cryer, is no more. A glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions. Universally beloved \u2026 farewell, Baz.— Stephen Fry (@Stephen Fry) 1643278046
RIP #barrycryer most beloved of all comedians, He knew more jokes than everyone else in the world put together and was endlessly empathetic. What a life what a man— Arthur Smith (@Arthur Smith) 1643278864
Barry Cryer was the real deal. An incredibly funny man who worked with - and wrote for - the giants of comedy. Yet he remained forever curious and delighted by whatever was fresh and original. Kind, encouraging, generous and a one off. Goodbye, Cheeky.— Mark Gatiss \ud83d\udc99 (@Mark Gatiss \ud83d\udc99) 1643277694
Devastating news to hear of the passing of Barry Cryer.He was a legend of his generation and more engaged with the many new generations of writers and comics who followed him than anyone else in the business.Spending time with him was always a great joy.Such a funny and nice man— Ross Noble (@Ross Noble) 1643281272
Ah not Barry Cryer. One of those rare few who everybody seemed to love. A huge, understated talent with 1,000,001 stories without a single dud. What a loss. #RIP— \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 Paul \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 (@\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08 Paul \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\ud83c\udf08) 1643277386
Losing Barry Cryer is like losing a member of the family. Utterly gutted that I\u2019ve had my last birthday joke. He was one of my absolute comedy heroes and kept working right to the fucking end. A life well lived and a connection to every great comedian of the last 60 years. RIP— Richard K Herring (@Richard K Herring) 1643277856
Farewell to Barry Cryer, a comedy legend and a much loved member of the QI family. Our thoughts are with Barry's friends and family.pic.twitter.com/7f1RLi70La— Quite Interesting (@Quite Interesting) 1643278435
Farewell to the great Barry Cryer. A comic genius and a very, very lovely man. Had a habit of phoning people on their birthday and telling them a joke. It was always a good one. But then his jokes always were.— Jay Rayner (@Jay Rayner) 1643277721
RIP Barry Cryer, 86. \nSuch a warm, funny and talented man. A giant of British comedy. Thanks for all the laughs, Barry.pic.twitter.com/Qoc7Onjz3K— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1643277259
Barry Cryer is flying high. \nRest easy, Barry \nA great comic who kept working \u2018til the end. \nA nicer person you couldn\u2019t meet.\nThere are many cryers now. (Sorry for the awful pun on his name but Barry would\u2019ve appreciated it:) \n#BarryCyerRIP— Kate Robbins (@Kate Robbins) 1643278340
So much love here today for the Maestro, Barry Cryer. He was such a wonderful man. The greatest teller of anecdotes, bar none. What a life, what a talent. #RIP— Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99 (@Emma Kennedy\ud83d\udc99) 1643278610
Had a dream about Barry Cryer last night saying \u201cgoodbye old chum.\u201d Eternally grateful to have been with him on his last ever @ISIHAClue broadcasts. \nRIP my friend #RIPBarryCryerpic.twitter.com/vUToySBR7S— Omid Djalili (@Omid Djalili) 1643280405
Morning RIP Barry Cryer a brilliant funny man his list of people he has written comedy 4 is endless we met many times at various events He said me "if your timing with punchlines was like the timing when U fight I could make a comedian out of U" I could never remember the jokes!!pic.twitter.com/yHEcWsNC9x— Frank Bruno MBE \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 (@Frank Bruno MBE \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7) 1643279126
If you were to measure the value of a person's time on earth by how many people they delighted, Barry Cryer is one of humanity's great treasures. Giving hundreds of little daily gifts of laughter. Always seeing the funny. The world just got a bit more boring. #ripbarry— Shaun Keaveny \ud83d\udc99 (@Shaun Keaveny \ud83d\udc99) 1643280347
Went to see Barry Cryer record a radio show a while ago now where he said: \u201cI\u2019m so old I\u2019ve stopped buying green bananas.\u201d What a superb gag that is.\n\nI think that was probably fifteen years ago now as well. He was British comedy\u2019s everyman. A genuine legend.pic.twitter.com/fMoPO5ROk2— Tom Peck (@Tom Peck) 1643277553
Here\u2019s Barry Cryer at our wedding. How young we all were! Except Barry, obviously. \n\nI was so proud to have him there, and it made my father feel closer. He was a lovely lovely man and this is a very sad day.pic.twitter.com/pudeGy5Ady— Victoria Coren Mitchell (@Victoria Coren Mitchell) 1643282133
Cryer’s family’s statement read: “Dad was a talented comedy writer and comedian in a particularly golden vintage.
“Incidentally he never really liked the terms ‘comedy writer’ or ‘comedian’ instead preferring hack and entertainer, and always thought the term ‘national treasure’ meant he’d just been dug up. He was, in his words, arrogant in his humility.
“He had a gift for friendship (as anyone who still has a landline will testify) and a genius for putting people at their ease. Oh yes, and he made many people laugh. A lot. Over many years.
“Baz was, firstly, a loving husband to Terry for nearly sixty years and a gentle father to Tony, David, Jack, Bob. He was a friend to their partners Jayne, Matt, Garry and Suzannah. As a grandfather Ruby, Tom, Evan, Archie, Hope, Martha and Connie all loved him and more recently, Ruby’s daughter, Isobel, had the good fortune to spend time with him as a great grandfather.”
The statement continued: “Never lose touch with silly, he said, quoting his idol Humphrey Lyttelton – something we’ve all been very grateful for in the last few days.”
It also thanked doctors, nurses and consultants who had cared for their father, mentioning the names of people from Macmillan, adding: “It’ll be of no surprise to those that knew and worked with him that he was telling an Archbishop of Canterbury joke to a nurse not long before he died.
“That was one of his gifts, making strangers feel welcome. Making them laugh.”
His family said a funeral would take place in the coming weeks and would be followed later by a “more inclusive” memorial service.
The statement continued: “Don’t worry, there’ll be plenty of opportunities over the coming year to raise “just the one” to the old man.
“Details of both the funeral and the memorial service will be posted on Twitter at @barrycryer80.”
The family also asked for messages, photos or videos to be submitted to a book of condolence, details of which would also be announced on Twitter.
“He leaves behind him a life of fun, joy, love and silliness and we’ll all be doing our best to maintain that legacy. He regularly told fantastic stories and anecdotes about others – the many brilliant and fascinating people he’d worked with and knew – but as he was loved and admired by to many – why don’t we start telling some stories about Baz and his brilliant and mischievous life and career?,” the statement said.
“And to end, as Dad would say, ‘Same time tomorrow?”
With reporting by PA.