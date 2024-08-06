Veteran reporter and host of ABC current affairs show Sarah Ferguson candidly lifted the lid on who she found her "least favourite" celebrity to interview to date and why.

Rather than shying away from the question, Ferguson said Ben Affleck was "quite high on the list" as she was less than impressed by his attitude.

Only four questions ended up making it to air.

She claimed Affleck was "rude, not interesting, going through the motions" when she sat down with him in 2023 alongside Chris Tucker to promote Air, a film Affleck directed which centred around the origin of Air Jordan Nike trainers.





Ferguson told the Sydney Morning Herald's Sunday Life magazine that when he was asked how the film had moved away from being about 'white guys in business' to being focused on Michael Jordan's family, Affleck responded: "It happened by my looking at the story and thinking initially, you know, knowing a little bit how these companies work, and knowing about, you know, knowing by instinct it wasn't only white people who worked at this company who were relevant to the story.

"And I didn't want to make that story. Luckily, Michael graciously made himself available to me, and directed me to the three people he felt were principally relevant here... and also he talked about his father and his mother."

Elsewhere, Ferguson also said that she was keen to interview former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

