Bette Midler has vocalised her anger in response to the US Supreme Court banning abortions and suggested they should also ban Viagra because it is "God's will" for men to have a "limp d**k."

Recently, the 50-year-old landmark case Roe v. Wadewhich gave the constitutional right to abortion was controversially overturned by the Supreme Court.

This means that individual states can now ban the medical procedure, with 26 states predicted to move to ban abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Taking to Twitter, the Hocus Pocus actor posted a text photo which read: "Time to ban Viagra. Because if pregnancy is ‘God’s will’, then so is your limp d**k," to her 2.1m followers. The suggestion has received over 244,000 likes.

Of course, this garnered a supportive response from her fans who loved this idea.













The 76-year-old has been vocal in her disgust at the recent Supreme Court decision as she tweeted her reaction to the news on June 24:



"They did it. THEY DID IT TO US! #SCOTUS has overturned #RoevWade, enshrined in the Constitution as settled law for over 50 years.

"How dare they? This #SCOTUS is absolutely tone-deaf to the will and even the actual needs of the American people. #WakeUpAmerica."

Elsewhere, Midler is set to reprise her role as witch Winifred in the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 Disney film Hocus Pocus.

Characters Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) are also returning to make up the sister trio, and the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 dropped yesterday (June 28).

Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on Disney+ on September 30, right before the October Halloween season begins.

