Disney just dropped the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 and it looks epic

Disney just released the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 - and it's set to be just as great as the first.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back in their roles ready for the film to be released on Disney+ on 30 September.

In the meantime, an 80-second trailer shows a new trio of three high school girls trying to spice up their Halloween night - and accidentally reawakening the witches and their antics.

The sequel has been in the works since 2019 when it was confirmed.

