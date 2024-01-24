Kanye West sports matching see-through raincoats with his wife in latest risque fit

Kanye West and Bianca Censori never fail to shock and surprise with their fashion choices, and this time the couple were spotted matching see-through raincoats in their latest risqué fit.

At a shopping mall in Century City on Monday (January 22), the rapper sported a brown Balenciaga raincoat, while his other half coordinated in a blue poncho.

The blue raincoat appeared translucent as Censori appeared to be wearing just black underwear and knee-high boots underneath her poncho, as per TMZ.

Meanwhile, it was unclear if West went for the topless look underneath his raincoat too as his outerwear appeared to be opaque and the 46-year-old wore a pair of baggy black sweatpants and black combat boots.

Elsewhere, West's posts on Instagram have caused a stir over his nearly nude snaps of Censori.

Some of his latest snaps of his Australian partner wearing a tight-fitting white vest with the word 'WET' printed on it in bold black writing. Censori, who is a qualified architectural designer, completed her outfit with black hot pants and black stilettos.

In another series of posts, Censori can be seen in the kitchen wearing just a string nude thong one-piece along with a leather mask that covers her entire head.

Fans have expressed their concerns for Censori, and criticising West's posts as "disturbing" and "disgusting," while one fan even admitted to being afraid when they get a new notification that the musician has posted.

Meanwhile, some of West's newest Instagram posts include trailers for his upcoming album Vultures with Ty Dolla Sign anticipated to be released on February 9.

