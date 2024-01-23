Kanye West fans "afraid" to visit his Instagram after posting video of his wife in 'wet' top

Kanye West has been accused of neglecting his music and next album by his fans in favour of posting endless photos of his wife Bianca Censori and now some fans are getting more and more afraid of what he might post next.

This comes amid a new video that West posted of his Australian partner on Instagram of Censori wearing a tight-fitting white vest with the word 'WET' printed on it in bold black writing. Censori, who is a qualified architectural designer, completed her outfit with black hot pants and black stilettos.

West, who has officially changed his name to 'Ye,' captioned the post with the words 'WET' and added audio from his 2008 song 'Love Lockdown' from his 808's and Heartbreak album.

This is one of a series of photos and videos that West has posted of Censoir in recent weeks and it would appear that fans are starting to grow tired of the incessant images of her on his Instagram feed, some of which have been greeted with accusations of 'prostitution' due to the revealing nature of the outfits chosen for her by the rapper.





Many of the comments on the post are critical of West and his output, many of whom appear keen to hear new music from the star. One person wrote: "Release your album to the public and not your wife."

Another said: "Ye really scrapped the album to become a bianca fanpage."

A third added: "Morning Mr Ye. We were wondering if you could drop the album. Thank you."

Another fan admitted that they are now scared whenever they get a notification about him. They wrote: "When it’s a Ye notification I’m afraid to open it."

This comes just days after West announced that he had 'replaced' his teeth with 'titanium' in an apparent tribute to the James Bond villain Jaws.

