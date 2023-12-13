North West previews her first rap verse on dad Kanye's new album

North West has officially launched her music career aged 10 - by starring on her dad, Kanye West's new album.

At an album listening party for 'Vultures' in Miami, Florida, she was joined by her younger brother, Saint, as she hyped up the crowd, who were cheering her on.

"It's your bestie. Miss, Miss Westie. Don't try to test me, it's gonna get messy", she sings on the track.

The album is a collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign.

