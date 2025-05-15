Singer Billie Eilish has responded to people online who are commenting on her Met Gala 2025 outfit for one very specific reason – she wasn’t even there.

Earlier this month, celebrities across all fields gathered at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual Met Gala. The theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style , saw each of them give their own unique take on the brief.

But, despite images circulating online suggesting otherwise, one person who wasn’t there was Eilish.

In a video shared on her Instagram stories, the 23-year-old singer slammed the artificial intelligence-generated images that are being shared online and revealed she wasn’t even in the country when the Met Gala was taking place.

She said in the clip: “Seeing people talk about what I wore to this year’s Met Gala being trash… I wasn’t there. That’s AI.

“I had a show in Europe that night,” she laughed. “Let me be!”

On social media, various accounts have shared AI images appearing to show Eilish on the red carpet at Met Gala.

In the picture, she was dressed in an oversized navy blazer dotted with red roses with gold leaves.

Fans used the moment to highlight the dangers of AI.

“And some people still don’t understand why AI is dangerous… people can’t tell the difference between what’s real and what’s computer-generated. She literally got bullied for an outfit she didn’t even wear. stop using f**king AI.”

“This is why I hate AI and needs to be illegal . Because mfs see a post and do NO research lol.”

