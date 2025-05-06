Megan Thee Stallion breaks one major Met Gala rule

Megan Thee Stallion broke one major rule at the Met Gala (May 5) and we loved getting a sneak peek behind the scenes.

The theme for this years Met Gala was 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' which focuses on black dandyism and mens tailoring fashion trends.

Megan Thee Stallion posted a video to her social media with Doechii and Angel Reece, giving us a sneak peek at the menu and decor inside the gala - despite the Met notoriously having a rule that no phones are allowed once inside the venue.

