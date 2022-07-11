Britney Spears has slammed America for doing a "wonderful job" at "humiliating" her, as well as hitting out at the documentaries made about her.

The 40-year-old pop star, who recently married her longtime partner Sam Asghari after her 13-year conservatorship came to an end in November last year, shared her feelings on the numerous documentaries based on her life and career.

In an Instagram post to her 41.7m followers, Spears uploaded screenshots from her notes app where she spoke out against the way she has been treated.

"I feel like America has done a wonderful job at humiliating me," she wrote in a since-deleted post.



"...just like literally after being dropped off at this airport do you know in all my 20 years, never not one time have I been picked up in a golf cart?

"I’ve walked 30 yards every time I’ve landed in America to my car… unless I have a man on board and he uses his brain and says, 'Please have Ms Spears a car by the plane', which is rare."





The 'Toxic' singer then explains how walking to the car is all she's "ever known" and noted how when she and husband Sam Asghari arrived back in Los Angeles, she was given a golf cart since "they knew they were gonna take my pic so they so lovingly brought it for the first time in 20 years."

Since Spears' conservatorship ended, a spate of documentaries about the singer's life has been released, from Britney Vs Spears on Netflix to Framing Britney Spearsby the New York Times on Hulu.

Spears condemned projects like this, writing: "I’ve never felt more bullied in my life in this country it’s insane… and come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all??!"

She also mentioned the likes of Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez, as Spears said she had never seen as many documentaries about those celebrities in comparison to her.

“Seriously though, think about it… I’ve never seen that many documentaries done on a person," she added.

“Not one person on the face of this earth would people - a network, TV production or anyone for that matter - dig up that much negative footage and do your specials claiming its ‘HELPING ME.’ REALLY ???

“So people not only get away with what they did to me, not even coming close to sharing what they really did to me, but they can expose me on such an embarrassing tone claiming its to ‘Help me’.”

The 'Gimme More' singer described how in America "every person jumps on board" to make "heartbreaking" documentaries and has "no remorse at all."

Her family were mentioned too as she said the ill-treatment of her home nation was "exactly what my family did to me," as she described how they "threw me away and treated me like nothing."

"‘America, this nation has been one thing and one thing only to me – a bully," she added.

