Britney Spears' iconic 'Toxic' hit was actually about an Irish vet

Britney Spears fans are stunned to learn that her iconic hit 'Toxic' could be about an Irish vet.

Making waves in the charts back in 2003, the single derives from the pop star's fourth studio album, In the Zone. It was initially offered to Kylie Minogue, who turned it down. It explores the connection and addiction to a toxic lover.

Well now, in one of the most bizarre crossovers and what certainly wasn't on our 2023 bingo cards, it appears as though the track could be about Supervet Dr Noel Fitzpatrick.

The song was written by Cathy Dennis, who was dating the vet at the time.

"The man who inspired the Britney Spears track 'Toxic' was someone that the song’s co-writer Cathy Dennis had been dating in the early 2000s, who broke up with her in 2003: Noel Fitzpatrick," Pop B*tch claimed.

"'It’s unlikely you’d have known who he was at the time (unless you had a sick spaniel) but he’s better known to most people nowadays as Channel 4 ’s Supervet!"

This isn't the first time the rumours have surfaced, either...

In an older episode of This Morning, Holly Willoughby candidly asked the famed vet whether he believed 'Toxic' was about him.

Noel replied: "You may have to ask Kylie Minogue whether 'I Can't Get You Out Of My Head' is written about me."

It didn't take long for the discovery to be shared across social media, with one Twitter user writing: "I still can’t get over 'Toxic' by Britney Spears is about the Supervet."

Another chimed in: "I’m still not over 'Toxic' being about Noel Fitzpatrick."

