This Morning viewers brand Holly Willoughby's speech a 'rip-off' of The Morning Show

Holly Willoughby chose to address the ongoing Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning today (5 June), but eagle-eyed viewers were quick to notice her long-awaited speech drew serious similarities to that of Jennifer Aniston's character in Apple TV's The Morning Show.

While Willoughby opted to begin the show by saying "deep breath", Anniston's character, Alex Levy, says "stay strong" in a similar fashion.

"To you at home, I understand how you must be feeling because I and the whole team here at The Morning Show are feeling the same way", Levy says in the scene where she apologises for her co-worker being struck off.

Meanwhile, Willoughby echoed a similar sentiment, saying: "Firstly, are you OK? I hope so. It feels very strange sitting here without Phil and I imagine you might be feeling a lot like I have - shaken, troubled, let down."

