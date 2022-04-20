Video

Drew Barrymore believed ET puppet was real and would talk to it on set

Drew Barrymore's ET co-star teased about how the actress thought that the alien puppet was real as they reunited for the 40th anniversary of the film.

"From what I remember ET was kept alive on set at all times," the now-47-year-old said of the experience aged seven.

Dee Wallace, who played Barrymore's on-screen mum chimed in: "We found Drew talking to him, and from that time on, Steven [Spielberg] had two guys on ET at all times, so that any time you went over to talk to him...his eyes could work."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

drew barrymore
Up next Celebrities

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz