Drew Barrymore believed ET puppet was real and would talk to it on set

Drew Barrymore's ET co-star teased about how the actress thought that the alien puppet was real as they reunited for the 40th anniversary of the film.

"From what I remember ET was kept alive on set at all times," the now-47-year-old said of the experience aged seven.

Dee Wallace, who played Barrymore's on-screen mum chimed in: "We found Drew talking to him, and from that time on, Steven [Spielberg] had two guys on ET at all times, so that any time you went over to talk to him...his eyes could work."



