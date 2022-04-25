Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone have reunited to create a TikTok of one of the Disney Channel show's most iconic scenes.

Hanging out in sweatpants and sipping a White Claw, the pair who played leading characters, Alex Russo and Harper Finkle, performed a lip sync to the 'funky junky hat' song, sending fans into a frenzy.

"We had to..." Selena posted with the clip.

"I gotta go this is too iconic," JoJo Siwa commented, while another added, "This sparked something in me I haven’t felt in years."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

