Brooklyn Beckham has another career under his belt - nail technician

Aside from already being a chef and keen photographer, Brooklyn Beckham has been showing off his latest and greatest talent to the world on Instagram - nails.

The 23-year-old was recorded helping wife, Nicola, and her friends do their nails ahead of her birthday celebrations by sticking press-on acrylics onto their hands.

"Pampering the ladies", the 27-year-old model joked in the caption.

Brooklyn appeared to be concentrating super hard in the clip, and we can't lie - he did a pretty good job.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters