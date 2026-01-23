The UK is not a real place. It’s been less than a week since Brooklyn Beckham took to his Instagram Stories with a six-page statement laying out claims against his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, and the internet has already moved on.

At the height of the fallout, timelines were flooded with hot takes, think pieces and even celebrity commentary.

But as the noise begins to die down, the nation has apparently settled on a far more pressing concern: ensuring Victoria Beckham finally gets her flowers. Specifically, via her 2001 solo single 'Not Such an Innocent Girl', which has surged to the top of the iTunes charts.

The chart resurgence follows a fan-driven social media campaign determined to "fix the national tragedy" that "Victoria is the only Spice Girl without a solo #1".

Fuel was added to the fire when Cruz Beckham, 20, joined the action by posting a cryptic Instagram Story featuring a can of Guaraná Antarctica, a popular Brazilian soft drink. The backing track? You guessed it, with no added context whatsoever.

Cruz Beckham/Instagram

Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for reactions to take over.

One wrote: "I’m glad to see justice for this song, it was a banger. All her music was fire."

Another quipped: "This tweet actually had me crying with laughter. This country is sooo unserious, it's unreal."

Elsewhere, Gen-Z listeners are discovering the track for the very first time...

While OG Spice Girl fans are revelling in the unexpected chart victory.

Indy100 previously reached out to David and Victoria Beckham's representatives for comment

