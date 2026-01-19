Bruce Springsteen urges ICE to 'get the f**k out of Minneapolis' during concert

American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen slammed ICE and the Trump administration during a concert in his home town.

76-year-old rocker Springsteen is a long-time critic of US president Donald Trump . At a benefit concert in his hometown of New Jersey, where he was a surprise guest at the Light of Day Winterfest, Springsteen called the Trump administration “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous".

It was during his introduction to his 1978 song 'The Promised Land' that Springsteen took the chance to speak about the shocking current events taking place in the US, particularly in Minneapolis, as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents continue to terrorise the local community.

Springsteen explained: “I wrote this song as an ode to American possibility. Right now we are living through incredibly critical times. The United States, the ideals and the value for which it stood for the past 250 years, is being tested like it has never been in modern times. Those values and those ideals have never been as endangered as they are right now.

“If you believe in the power of law and that no one stands above it, if you stand against heavily-armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens, if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president, and as the mayor of that city has said: ICE should get the f**k out of Minneapolis.”

He then dedicated the song he was about to play to the memory of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old woman and mother fatally shot by an ICE agent.

Many praised the singer for speaking out.

“Good for Bruce,” someone wrote.

Another said: “Listen to the Boss.”

