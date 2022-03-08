Camila Cabello had the best response to a wardrobe malfunction during a virtual appearance on The One Show after an accidental nip slip.

The 25-year-old singer showcased her favourite dance move from her latest single, Bam Bam. Whilst strutting her stuff, her shirt became a bit loose and the hosts gasped. The singer laughed: "I just flashed you; I hope you didn't see nipple."

Co-host Alex Jones replied: "There was a wardrobe malfunction. There was a flash of something, I don't know what I saw."



Alan Carr then joked that Cabello had "cyber-flashed" them.

Jones continued the interview, which turned to Cabello speaking about her mum. She humoured that she was "in the next room right now, probably freaking out about my wardrobe malfunction".

Later, the Havana singer made light of the situation and turned to TikTok with a hilarious clip. She wrote, "When my stylist asked if I wanted nip covers and I said no" before mouthing along to the trending audio, which sings: "I wish I had a time machine."









Fans praised Cabello for handling the situation like a boss, with one saying: "Proud of you staying as cool as a cucumber and carrying on like a pro during the interview. You were funny and lovely, Camila. No need to worry about it!"

Another said: "You played it off so well!"

One TikTok user joked: "We will never forget, but we will respectfully look away," while another added: "The way you acted like nothing happened LMFAO."

Cabello will release her new album, Familia, later this year.

