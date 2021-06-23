Cara Delevigne says her sexuality changes all the time

Cara Delevingne has said her sexuality “changes all the time.”

Speaking on Josh Smith’s Make It Reign podcast, the model and actor said it was “like a pendulum swinging” because of the variety and said she didn’t “really know” what label best defined her.

She said: “The way I define myself still changes all the time, whether it’s pansexual, bisexual - I don’t really know.

“It’s like a pendulum swinging, but almost now I feel far more comfortable being bisexual than I used to. I’ve kind of felt because I was lacking in my desire for women or love for women that I kind of just went one way and now it changes a lot more.”

The 28-year-old, who most recently appeared in the 2020 romantic drama Life in a Year opposite Jaden Smith, has previously labelled herself pansexual and bisexual, and has dated women in the entertainment industry including musician St. Vincent and actor Ashley Benson.

Speaking about why Pride is important to her, she added: “That’s what I think Pride needs to be about. It’s just love, love for your partner, love for your neighbour, love for yourself more importantly, and loving people you don’t know either.

“Like, it just doesn’t have to be something you talk about where it’s just about a relationship. It can just be about a stranger, you know, having empathy and compassion for all people.”

Hear, hear.