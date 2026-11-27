Since the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, a Carly Rae Jepsen song featured in the game is having a viral moment - 11 years on from its original release.

The 2015 anthemic track 'Run Away With Me' from the Canadian singer's album E•MO•TION, plays when characters Jason and Lucia, are enjoying the life in Vice City, jet skis after Lucia's release from prison, which provides the ultimate cinematic experience in the action-packed game.

Following the game's release on November 19, the tune has a seen 1,100 per cent increase in streams since before the game was released, as reported by Billboard.

Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images and Rockstar Games

But what does Jepsen herself think about 'Run Away With Me' getting some new appreciation?

“It’s kind of mind-blowing to be honest,” she told The Hollywood Reporter, expressing her surprise at her old music being spotlighted which as a result as led it to surpass 200 million streams.

“I did know that it was coming. It was sort of a top secret thing, but I didn’t expect this."

On social media, fans have been reacting to hearing the song in the game and have been showing their love for the pop banger.

One person said, "Just did the GTA 6 mission where Run Away With Me by Carly Rae Jepsen plays while racing an Italian criminal on a jetski and then a cunty remix of it plays right after while you’re speeding in a iridescent lamborghini through vice city… GAME OF THE YEAR."





"The plan? Get Carly Rae Jepsen's landmark single Run Away With Me to finally chart on the billboard hot 100 by creating a 13 years in the making billion dollar crime epic video game around a use of it," a second person said









A third person added, "Carly Rae Jepsen randomly coming back as the queen of pop, this must be how those Christians felt that first Easter when Jesus came back."

"The gay intern at Rockstar suggesting Carly Rae Jepsen for the GTA 6 soundtrack," a fourth person commented.





"Just finished the GTA 6 30 minute mission with Run Away With Me by Carly Rae Jepsen playing the entire time…top 10 gaming moment of my life no contest," a fifth person shared.





"Not to be dramatic, but the Carly Rae Jepsen “Run Away With Me” section in GTA6 changed my life?"





"The Carly Rae Jepsen needledrop / Vice City reveal," another person noted.





"They just started playing Run Away With Me by Carly Rae Jepsen in GTA 6."









"The thing about Run Away With Me is that it's the best pop song of the 2010s and I'm glad the people at Rockstar understand that."









"Now now baby. mommy’s too busy uplifting Carly Rae Jepsen and streaming Run Away With Me."













"We are getting 'Run Away With Me' by Carly Rae Jepsen to chart on the Hot 100."





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