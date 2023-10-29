Celebrity Halloween costumes 2023 LIVE - Heidi Klum teases her outfit

It's that time of year again: Yep Halloween when we all attempt to outdo each other with our best Halloween costumes at whatever house party you are attending this year.

2023 has not been short of inspiration for anyone. Maybe you could go dressed as the 'Barbenheimer' meme or Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. If you aren't that into pop culture you could always purchase an outfit (spaghetti and meatballs, anyone?)

However, if you aren't into dressing up yourself it's undeniable that the celebrity outfits that appear each year are always worth talking about.

The likes of Heidi Klum, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and many, many others go above and beyond in their efforts to put on the best possible display for their fans.

This year is no exception with the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Kim Petras and Adele all getting in on the act early. Here are the best from the celebrity world so far.

Heidi Klum teases her 2023 outfit View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) The model, known for her extravagant and over the top Halloween outfits, has teased what she'll wear this year on Instagram saying her motto is 'go big or go home.'

Chris Brown as the Grinch How did they know it was him?

Chloe Bailey as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey) The singer/actor did her best rendition of a Song of Fire and Ice.

Hailey Bieber as Rachel from Friends Hailey Bieber/ Instagram Not content with one outfit, Hailey Bieber also did a take on one of Jennifer Aniston's looks from Friends.

Ariana Grande as a cat View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) Pop superstar Ariana Grande kept things simple by dressing as a cat.

Kim Petras as Cherry from Planet Terror German pop star Kim Petras dressed as Rose McGowan's character from the cult classic movie Planet Terror (complete with machine gun leg).

North West as The College Dropout Bear North West dressed as the bear from the front cover her dad, Kanye West's iconic 2004 album.

Hailey Bieber as a vampire Hailey Bieber dressed as a vampire for a milkshake tutorial on her YouTube channel.

Keke Palmer as The Bride of Frankenstein Nope actor Keke Palmer channeled the Golden Age of Hollywood for her outfit.

Adele as Morticia Addams Adele actually performed as the matriarch of The Addams Family during her Las Vegas residency on Friday.

Kourtney Kardashian as Pregnant Kim Kardashian at the 2013 Met Gala Heavily pregnant Kourtney Kardashian used her bump to maximum effect by dressing as her own sister Kim in the outfit she attended the 2013 Met Gala in.

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears Celebrities dressing as each other seems like a theme as Paris Hilton as dressed as Britney Spears in her iconic 'Toxic' music video.

