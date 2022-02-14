Whether you love or loathe it, it's officially Valentine's Day.

After a few years of being forced to celebrate the day at home, many are pulling out all the stops to make up for it. A quick flick through Instagram will see feeds inundated with heartfelt messages from friends – and now, the celebs are at it too.

On Monday, a slew of stars headed to social media to show their love for their partners. David and Victoria Beckham led the gushing tributes before the rest started rolling in.

Here are 11 of our favourite celebrity messages:





Victoria and David Beckham

Victoria and David's Instagram was bursting with love on Monday, with the fashion designer sharing a throwback snap of the young pair in New York.

She penned: "1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham".



David soon followed, paying tribute to Victoria and his 10-year-old daughter, Harper.

"Happy valentines to my girls. 2 beautiful & strong women. BTW Harper remember daddy will always be your valentine 😂 love you @victoriabeckham", he wrote.









Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

The Thor actor shared a short but sweet tribute to his actress wife, Elsa.

It comes after Elsa revealed the pair have a very simple trick for keeping their marriage alive - laughter.

"We enjoy doing the same stuff, and Chris has a great sense of humour and knows how to take the sting out of things," she told the magazine.

"He always makes me and the kids laugh or when I'm angry, he tells a joke to lighten the mood. Humour counts for a lot. More than anything, I enjoy laughing with him."





Kanye West

Ye, formally known as Kanye West, shared his love for his ex-wife Kim Kardashian using a different type of approach.

In a lengthy, capitalised caption, the rapper explained he "doesn't have beef with Kim" and that he's not giving up on his family anytime soon.

He concluded: "TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES".





Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger

The former Scottish rugby player turned to Instagram with a wholesome message to say he was "happy to have [Nicole] in [his] life".

The pair met on The X Factor: Celebrity back in 2019 and almost instantly hit it off. Speaking to The Sun on Sunday , Thom said: "Nobody is asking Nicole how she got with me because I'm massively punching (above my weight).

"She's so easy and fun to be around. I've hit the jackpot."





Cardi B and Offset



In true Cardi B style, she revealed she tattooed Offset to celebrate her love for him.

The whole thing is documented on an episode of Cardi Tries, an original Facebook series where the rapper tries out new ventures.





Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Keeping it short and simple, the Oscar-winning actress showed love for her husband of 22 years.

The couple share two children, Dylan, 21, and Carys, 18.





Geri and Christian Horner



Geri Halliwell (now Horner) took to Instagram with a wholesome tribute for her husband Christian.

She penned: "It's that day again… If we have it, or if we don't. So to those of you who are single or have unrequited love - I spent most of my adult life single.

"I wrote that song 'Calling' wondering if anyone was out there for me.

"My mother says 'every flower needs a stem, every pan has a lid'.

"Whether you're single or not - maybe out of choice!

Let's listen to The Whitney song 'Greatest Love of All 'then everything else falls into place. I love you mauh."





Jamie and Jools Oliver

The famed chef wished his wife Jools a happy Valentine's and to "enjoy [her] day".

Jamie also hilariously urged her to "stop putting [his] treasured knives in the dishwasher."











Katie Price and Carl Woods

The pair have had a turbulent few years, but the former glamour model turned to Instagram to thank her husband-to-be for looking after her since day one.











Coleen and Wayne Rooney

Sharing a collage of Wayne and their sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass, Coleen wished a happy Valentine's to her "gang".









