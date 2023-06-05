Chrissy Teigen discovers unknown 'identical twin'

Chrissy Teigen has left fans riveted after explaining the shocking discovery of an unknown “identical twin”.

In a video shared to Instagram, the model and entrepreneur said she'd had an “insane 24 hours” after attempting to find out more about her past and family history.

Teigen explained that her doctor and therapist supported her doing a 23andMe test that might help reveal more about her health.

She continued: “I paid for some of the upgrades and the first thing that came up, after I found out that I was part Neanderthal, was this – I have an identical twin.”

The discovery that she had a twin with a “100 per cent” DNA match left Tiegen “spiralling” and scrambling for answers.

She explained that she messaged the identical twin via the website, spoke to 23andMe’s customer service robot, and messaged her dad to find out if she really had a twin she knew nothing about.

Her father confirmed there was just one baby that came out, but when she called her sister, she said her deep gasp had her believing she does have a long-lost twin.

Teigen said: “At this point, I’m making excuses for my whole life. I’m like, this is why I’m so co-dependent because my twin was ripped away from me.”

Eventually, though, the mystery was solved with the help of Tiegen’s sister’s good memory.

“My sister was like, ‘Chrissy, no remember when you were supposed to do that show [about] finding your roots and so they had us all take DNA tests and they put it under secret names so the world couldn’t tell’.”

She explained that the show never aired and she had forgotten all about taking the test, but realised she had simply matched with herself.

“My identical twin was myself. I was matching myself,” Teigen revealed.

One fan commented: “LOL I was on the EDGGGGEEE of my seat this entire story.”

Another wrote: “Lol omg what a journey.”

