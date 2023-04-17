Superbad star celebrates engagement at basketball game – and fans are McLovin it

Teen icon Christopher Mintz-Plasse is very much McLoved up, as delighted basketball fans saw for themselves over the weekend.

The Superbad star, best-known for playing fake ID-touting McLovin, made it onto the fan cam at the Celtics vs Hawks NBA playoff on Saturday, as he sat in the stands with his photographer fiancé Britt Bowman.

The 33-year-old, who most recently appeared in 2022 comedy Honor Society, offered a very public display of affection towards his bride-to-be during the game.

Appearing on the jumbotron, he grabbed her hand to show off her engagement ring before stealing a cheeky kiss.

Mintz-Plasse shared footage of their big screen appearance to his Instagram, writing: “Boston you’re always a LIT A** TIME. I love you see you soon.”





The pair got engaged back in December, with Mintz-Plasse announcing the happy milestone by posting a series of celebratory snaps alongside the caption: “Life’s over!!!”



The couple, who have been together six years, have yet to reveal the date of their big day, but fans were quick to share their delight at the news, branding them (inevitably) “Mr and Mrs McLovin.”





Mintz-Plasse was just 17 when he shot to fame in cult classic Superbad, thanks to his portrayal of quintessential nerd Fogell and his alter-ego – a Hawaian man born on June 3, 1981 with just one name: McLovin.

Back in 2021, fans of the film marked what would have been McLovin’s 40th birthday, with Seth Rogen, who co-wrote the film, leading the celebrations.

Posting a photo of the infamous fake ID to Twitter at the time, he said: "Happy 40th birthday McLovin. (We wrote this joke when we were 14 years old).”

Well, it’s certainly stood the test of time, and we hope Mintz-Plasse and Bowman’s marriage does, too.

