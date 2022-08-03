Comedian Dane Cook, 50, is officially engaged to his girlfriend of five years, fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor, 23 - and the internet has mixed feelings.

Speaking to People on Tuesday, Cook revealed that he proposed to Taylor on July 13 in York Beach, Maine.

He told the outlet that when they began dating, they took their first trip together to that part of Maine, "so to return five years later was meaningful to us.

"It's a place I spent much time in growing up, so I have such fond memories there," he told the outlet.

"After my mother passed away, she asked me and my siblings to release her at her favorite spot, the breathtaking location, at the tip of Cape Neddick Point, Nubble Lighthouse, where our vacation cottage is located. It felt like the right place."

For Taylor, it was also a fantastic way for them to embark on the next chapter of their lives.

"Family has always been such an important part of my life, and the idea of expanding it and starting our own family together with the man of my dreams just fills my heart," she told People.

But one person on Twitter wrote: "Disgusting tbh. I don't care how 'mature' an 18yo is [when they first started dating] No reason for a 45yo man to be dating someone with zero life experience."

Another wrote: "I will always approve of Dane cook slander… also it's just gross AF why would you want to date someone who is so far removed from your own life experiences."

Check out other reactions below.





In a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cook spoke on the "crap" he and Taylor received from people due to their age gap.

"And here's the thing: I love her. She's the kindest, sweetest, just my favorite, my best friend. And sometimes I actually find myself saying like, 'Where has she been all my life?' And then I realize she wasn't alive for the first 26 years of it," he said.

