Daniel Craig's new look compared to a European politician

Daniel Craig looks like he was born to wear a suit.

As James Bond, he pulled off daring stunts in a three-piece and helped save the world in some of the finest Savile Row custom fits, but his latest look has got people talking more than most.

The actor, who officially retired from the role of 007 in 2021 with No Time To Die, recently appeared in a new YouTube video with GQ to talk about all things watches.

Craig is well known for wearing Omega watches, which were permanently on his wrist during his tenure as Bond.

But while the extensive interview about his collection will have pleased horology geeks everywhere, it was his look that caught the eye of a lot of viewers.

Inside Daniel Craig's Iconic James Bond Watch Collection | Dialed In | Esquire www.youtube.com

As well as a stylish suit, he was also seen wearing thin frame glasses – and many compared the look to that of a bureaucratic European politician.

It's one of 2023's unlikeliest memes, with one writing: "He looks like he’s about to announce a new capital requirement on large European banks."

Another said: "Wishing Daniël de Kroog and his DVV luck in today’s election, he’s exactly the kind of fresh face the Netherlands needs right now."

























It just shows that nothing is safe from internet meme culture - not even James Bond himself.

