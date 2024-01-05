Tributes have been paid for Derek Draper after his wife Kate Garraway confirmed that he had died following a long and heartbreaking Covid battle at the age of 56.

The former Labour political advisor was taken to hospital on Sunday (17 December) after suffering a heart attack.

Draper contracted Covid in the early stages of the pandemic and Garraway previously documented his health struggles and her family’s experiences in the documentary Finding Derek.

Garraway confirmed the death of “my darling husband” in a statement on Instagram on Friday 5 January.

“I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away,” she wrote. “As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible,” she wrote.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life.”

