Tommy Fury practices 'knocking out' KSI on punch machine of YouTuber's face

As Tommy Fury headed out to celebrate his brother Tyson's energy drink Furocity at a launch party, the boxer wasted no time having a go on a punch machine with a photo of KSI's face.

The star, who is set to show down with the YouTuber at a pay-per-view event later in the year, landed a whopping 948 on the score board, seeing him fly above the rankings of those who had already had a go.

Watch out, KSI.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter