Doja Cat has called her father a "deadbeat" in a recent social media post, and now he's responding, claiming his daughter has been "brainwashed" by her mother.

The 'Jealous Type' singer - real name, Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini - who is currently on her Tour Ma Vie tour, took to TikTok and posted a video on Friday (March 20), called "The Deadbeat Chronicles."

In the video, she shared how she trolled her father, actor Dumisani Dlamini, by sending him a link to gay p*rn instead of tickets to one of her shows in South Africa.

"I was messaging my father because he's here in Africa and he said that he couldn't make it to my show because I don't message him enough and I didn't call him on WhatsApp," she said in the video.

"So I sent him gay porn and I said if you go to this link you can get a ticket, super duper easy, and he said 'Oh yes I will send this to my management, my management will handle all of this. At the moment I'm just very busy doing costume and rehearsal, so at the moment I cannot do this myself,' so... fair!"









@dojacat LOOOOOOOOOL i sent him tim tales

The singer goes on to say her father keeps messaging and saying he's very busy at the moment.

"And then I sent him the website again and he said, 'What is the website?'... he didn't see the link the first time and so I sent it again and he said 'Darling, what is this? This, what I'm seeing, is gay p*rn. It's like a p*rno on my screen, and I don't know if it's a scam ‘cause I feel like they're scamming here. So please, sweetheart, I don't know what to do with this. I can't get the ticket,’ she said, mimicking her father's South African accent, before proceeding to laugh at the end of the video.

Following this, Dlamini has responded in an Instagram video, as reported by TMZ, which now appears to have been removed. In the video, he defended himself, saying "I love my kids" and insisted he's a man of "integrity, respect, and love."

He also accused Doja Cat's mother of saying she "brainwashed" their daughter against him.

“Today, I want to tell the world that I'm not gonna be used by a white woman with three kids that I was feeding those kids with the money of Sarafina!,” Dlamini said. “And my name and my reputation as a good man, I love my kids. I took care of her kids, [Doja’s mother] Deborah [Sawyer]. Three kids, white kids, they hated me. And on top of that, I spoke to Deborah that I would love you to come home, and she came home. She met my family. But no one ever talks about that.”

Dlamini added, “And today, just because I gave birth to a superstar with money, and then it happened that white woman brainwashed my baby that I left her. I never left my kid. And everyone saw it. She played the cards because of the influence of her mother. She came to South Africa. She's got power to see me, and she faked it. So what I want to say is to say to you guys, I am sorry if I've touched anyone's nerve. I'm a man of integrity, respect, and love. Please don't hate my baby.”

At the time of writing, Doja Cat has not responded to her father's now-deleted video.

Elsewhere from Indy100, Doja Cat was 'virtue signalling' with her Timothee Chalamet criticism, and Who is hosting and performing on the upcoming season of SNL?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.