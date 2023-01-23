Doja Cat wore jaw-dropping all-red outfit and it became an instant meme

It was hard to miss Doja Cat at the Schiaparelli haute couture spring fashion show given she was covered in red body paint and 30,000 Swavorski crystals.

The rapper and producer stepped onto the carpet at the Petit Palais in Paris sparkling in fire engine red from head to toe matching the fashion house’s theme inspired by Dante’s Inferno.

According to makeup artist Pat McGrath, placing the 30,000 crystals by hand took her and her team nearly five hours to complete.

The look was "meant to help evoke the feel of a live sculpture sitting front row at the show" according to Elle.

Of course, the dazzling outfit turned heads and earned Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry a round of applause.

But it also led to some incredible memes on Twitter as people compared Doja Cat’s couture to a person in the Hunger Games, Vision from WandaVision, blood, and more.





One person felt the look was evoking something more sinister, which may have been the goal given the show was inspired by Inferno.

Also in attendance at Schiaparelli was Kylie Jenner dressed in a black dress with a faux lion head attached to the front of her gown.

According to Schiaparelli, the lion represents pride, an allusion to one of the circles of hell featured in Dante's work.

Other models wore the faux heads of leopards and wolves to represent lust and greed.

Jenner's lion head outfit also received the meme treatment on Twitter where people compared her haute couture outfit to Cruella de Vil and Narnia.

The fashion house received some backlash on social media for the faux animal heads because people felt they were idolizing the killing of animals.



Schiaparelli clarified that no animals were harmed in the making of the outfits as they were "hand-sculpted foam, resin, wool, and silk faux fur, hand painted to look as life-like as possible."

However, people still felt it was inappropriate to make animals seem like wearable items, even if they were fake.

