Doja Cat reveals real reason she shaved her head

Doja Cat has spoken out about how she's "never liked" having hair, amid speculation about why she shaved it off.

"I would be working out, but I couldn't focus because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing, and how to keep it adhered to my scalp," the 26-year-old told fans during an Instagram Live.

She added there had never been a time in life where she liked it.

"I just can't believe that it took me this long to be like, 'shave your f****** head.'"

