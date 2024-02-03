People are just finding out Dolly Parton's connection to 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

Country legend Dolly Parton has provided us with iconic songs such as "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You," but some may not know of her connection to Buffy The Vampire Slayer.

The popular supernatural fantasy drama aired from 1997 and 2002 and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as Buffy, in a cast which also included Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Head and David Boreanaz.

And behind the scenes, Dolly was an uncredited producer on the show as she was a co-founder of Sandollar - the production company that helped to get the show on our TV screens.

Now, Dolly revealed in an interview with Business Insider that there could possibly be a potential Buffy reboot (or should we say revamp) sometime in the future.

“They’re still working on that,” the 78-year-old said. “They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”

While Buffy fans are divided on this news of a potential reboot (as not all reboots in recent years have been successful), others were shocked to discover Dolly was a producer on the show.





























It's not the first time, fans of the Jolene singer were shocked to discover a showbiz connection as she previously shared her link to actor Keanu Reeves before he became famous.

As it turns out, she knew Keanu as a young boy because his mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor, designed outfits for Dolly - including the star’s iconic bunny outfit for her Playboy magazine cover in 1978.

“Yes, she did a lot of sewing for me,” Dolly said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“She did a lot of my clothes for me, but I remember Keanu when he was just little. And she would bring him over to my house for the fittings or I would go to the shop where she worked.”

