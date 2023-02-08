Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals why McDonald's sued her when she was five

Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed she was sued by McDonald's when she was five years old, which saw her compare burgers from the fast food giant to Burger King.

In the clip from1981, she claims that when you buy a burger from McDonald's, "they make it with 20 per cent less meat than Burger King”.

"I was the first person to say another competitor’s name in a job", she told Buzzfeed. "So, McDonald’s turned around and sued the advertising agency, Burger King and me at five.”

