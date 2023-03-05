Father saves his entire family's life by watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer

A dad's love for watching Buffy the Vampire Slayer ultimately ended up saving his family's life.

TikToker @sloppyjoey17 got his dad to retell the unforgettable story where a tornado didn't get in the way of him watching a highly-anticipated season finale of the popular teen horror series.

"Well, the season finale, or series finale, was coming on and I wasn't gonna miss it," the dad explained.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Sirens going off, f**ing tornado. Blah, blah, blah. Your mama was so scared."

"So she got all y'all kids. All f**ing neighbors go down in the storm cellar," he explained.

But the dad wasn't going anywhere, determined to watch the rest of the supernatural drama.

"So I sit there and I said, 'F*** it, I'm watching Buffy,'" he said.

Times soon passes by, as the dad ended up watching the Buffy spin-off show Angel, before he realised something was wrong...

"So I'm watching Buffy and about after two or three hours later, after Angel goes off and all that kind of bulls—t. I'm looking for y'all. And y'all were nowhere around."

"So I go out back and hear you all in the storm cellar screaming for somebody to let you out."

And what caused the family to be stuck in their storm cellar?

"That big old oak tree had fell over on top of the door," he revealed. "Which is why it was actually good that he had stayed inside and watched TV...right?

"If I had been stuck in side that f***ing cellar with y'all, we'd all been dead."

Buffy saved them all.

@sloppyjoey17 then chimed in and said: "So literally we owe our life to Sarah Michelle Gellar. Thank you so much for all that you do."

Since sharing the astounding story, the video has received 1.1m views, over 195,000 likes and thousands of comments from people who loved hearing

One person joked: "Sarah Michelle cellar," referencing the actor Sarah Michelle Gellar who played Buffy.

"Most terrifying moment of your lives and dads most peaceful night of television watching lol," another person said.

Someone else added: "He went ahead and watched Angel too before wondering about y’all."

"Buffy the tornado slayer," a fourth person commented.





The video went so viral that it caught the attention of Sarah Michelle Gellar herself, who posted the video to her 4.2m Instagram followers.

In the caption she wrote: "You don't owe me anything."

One person wrote in the comments: "She saved the world…a lot."

"He chose Buffy over his family and in the end, that’s what saved his family," another person said.

Someone else added: "Not all heros wear capes... but they do carry stakes."

"F*** it I'm watching Buffy" is my life motto," a fourth person replied.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.