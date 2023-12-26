Dolly Parton gives cancer patient surprise 'bucket list' serenade

A Dolly Parton fan who has terminal cancer has ticked an item off his bucket list after the country music star called him and serenaded him.

LeGrand Gold, who lives Utah, has been fighting colon cancer since 2021 but received received the terrible news that it had spread in December.

He was told that treatment was no longer working and that he has months to live, and is now in hospice care.

Gold also has a bucket list of 10 things he wanted to do before he died, and number seven was to meet Dolly herself.

“I thought, ‘Well, it’s never going to happen,'” he told KSLTV.

However, days after his latest diagnosis, he received a phone call from a Tennessee area code.

Gold's wife, Alice, had shared his wish list on social media, and somehow it found it's way to Parton.

She reportedly said: “Hey LG, it’s Dolly P. I’ve heard you’ve been a fan of mine for many years, and I just wanted to thank you for that.”

It was one of LeGrand Gold's wishes to meet Dolly Parton and the country legend called him and serenaded him LeGrand Gold / YouTube

“I’m just happy to know I have a fan that devoted.”

She said she hoped the call would lift his spirits, something the county star said she had always sought to do with her music.

Then, she sang the song I Will Always Love You with Gold's name inserted into the lyrics.

In response, he said: “I feel like I’m immortal now.”

He said he had been a huge fan of Parton's since he was a child, and that he had taken his own kids to her Dollywood theme park.

"She’s unapologetic about loving everyone,” Alice Gold added.

He said: “It was really cool. It made me feel good.”

