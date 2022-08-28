Drake, 35, has debuted a new hairdo – and another accent while he's at it.

The God's Plan rapper (real name Aubrey Drake Graham) took to Instagram with a series of snaps and videos showing himself getting his hair transformed into slick back curls.

"Give this guy a name…" Drake penned the caption, to which Justin Bieber commented: "Clarance Donovan aka steezeman deluxe".

Musician Vory chimed in and said, "Champagne Escobar," before adding that he looked like an "Italian godfather".

Meanwhile, Canadian TV personality Tyrone Edwards joked: "Lionel Drizzy!"

Footage of his hair appointment soon circulated on TikTok, where attention turned to something completely different: his accent.



The viral clip reposted to the Hot New Hip Hop account shows the Toronto rapper having his hair washed, commenting on the "lukewarm" water.

From British to Patois, the rapper has dabbled with different accents for the longest time.

Speaking about Drake's 2015 release of Jungle, John Fleming, a speech and dialect coach, told The Fader:

"I don't feel he's putting on a whole different dialect,

"He's just using a different voice for the different people he speaks to. Think about the voice you use with a bank teller compared to the voice you speak to your grandma with."





@hotnewhiphop #Drake said are you dumb 🤨 this luxury a lifestyle 😭🚿🛀





People flocked to the comments, with many picking up on on the sudden switch up.

"I swear this dude has like 8 accents that he uses regularly. Idk what his real voice sounds like," one joked.

Another humoured: "Bro wakes up and spins a wheel with 20 different accents and whatever one it lands on he uses that day".

"I really be forgetting this man is Canadian," a third penned, while one user jested: "Drakes accent changes as soon as he leaves the states"

