Drake hits out at Dillon Danis over loss to Logan Paul after $850k bet

Drake has hit out at Dillon Danis after the mixed martial artist, who lost his boxing match to Logan Paul over the weekend, called out the rapper for betting $850,000 on him to lose.

After months of back-and-forth beef, Paul and Danis went head-to-head in the ring on Saturday. The YouTuber won by disqualification in the six-round clash due to Danis attempting to try an illegal move on Paul in the form of a guillotine choke.

The hyped-up match even had Drake betting on what the result would be, and he put his a whopping bet on Paul to win by KO.

The rapper's 'cursed' betting history had Paul's fans worried for a while, though. He previously bet on Paul's brother Jake last year to win in his fight against Tommy Fury, but for the first time in his boxing career he lost.

But this time round, he chose the winning fighter.

Meanwhile, Danis wasn't too happy when he found out Drake had bet against him as he took to Twitter to diss the God's Plan rapper as he wrote "850 on my head is disrespect," in reference to Drake's track 'I'm Upset'.

With this, he also posted a screenshot of Drake's bet as well as a photo of himself with the rapper.

Drake then responded to the tweet from Danis by uploading to his Instagram Story some sort of fan cam of Paul's WWE stunts and his recent win in the boxing ring, before panning the camera on himself and showing his £850,000 bet on Paul winning.



(And of course, his song 'I'm Upset' was playing for the duration of the clip).

Elsewhere, there is confusion around whether Paul's win by disqualification means that Drake lost his bet or whether the bookmakers Stake would honour the disqualification as a win.

In Drake's Instagram Story, the image of his bet appeared to show that Stake classed the DQ as a technical knockout, meaning that Drake won his $1.3 million payout, while The Sun also reported that Drake won his bet too.

