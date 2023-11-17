Dylan and Cole Sprouse react to 15-year dinner reservation finally coming around

Thursday (November 16) was a special day for nostalgic fans of Disney Channel's The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody as it marked the date the twins could finally get their long-awaited dinner reservation.

It only took 15 years... and the actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse have reacted to all the excitement surrounding the milestone.

In the episode from 2008's The Suite Life on Deck, Zack and Cody (played by Dylan and Cole) try to get a table at Chef Gigi's - only to be turned away by the owner who informs them the next available reservation isn't until 16 November 2023.

"But that's in 15 years!", a shocked Cody replied in response.

Now that the day has finally arrived, the resurfaced clip along with fan reactions has flooded the internet.

So what do the Sprouse brothers make of it all?

Well, Dylan took to his Instagram Stories to share a selfie of himself with his head in his hand, looking a little overwhelmed as he added the remarks he had been inundated with about the dinner reservation.

"15 years of waiting and your table is now ready," "In the mood for Italian?" "Reservation time!" and "It's been 15 years!" are just some of the comments he has received it appears.

Dylan's response to all the messages he's received for the all-important dinner reservation Instagram/dylansprouse





Meanwhile, Cole has similarly been swamped with messages as he shared a little peek at his Instagram direct messages with a 42-second video which are all from fans reminding him of his character's reservation.

"Your table is ready," and "They can finally fit you in at the restaurant," are some examples of the messages from fans who were eager to inform Cole of the important date.

Cole shared a video showing what his Instagram DM's looked like yesterday. Instagram/colesprouse

Chef Gigi even joined in on the fun as the actor Sandra Purpuro took to TikTok to post a video of herself greeting the twins for their reservation at the restaurant a video that has over 5.5m views.





"Ah boys, you're back," she said. "Your table is ready. Follow me!"

Disney Channel were also excited to get in on the action for the big day, as they created a text reminder for the reservation at Gigi's.

What's more, Disney Channel has uploaded the full episode where the infamous scene takes place on YouTube for everyone to reminisce.

No doubt fans have enjoyed this blast from the past.

